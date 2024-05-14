Discover Top Five Cyberstalking Laws Every Nigerian Should Be Aware Of

The act of cyberstalking, defined as using internet and technology to harass or stalk individuals online, could lead to criminal charges in Nigeria.

Similar to cyberbullying and conventional stalking, this type of online harassment manifests through mediums like emails, text messages, and social media posts

It typically occurs in a deliberate and systematic manner, posing significant danger to the individuals being targeted.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigerian police had reportedly arrested popular singer, Cynthia Morgan, for alleged cyberstalking and harassment of the crown prince of Benin, Ezelekhae Ewuare.

A petition filed by Prince Ewuare’s lawyers made rounds online. In it, it was alleged that the singer had been trying to contact the prince against his wishes.

The cybercrime laws enacted in 2015 in Nigeria include five specific regulations aimed at combating cyberstalking.

Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act 2015 criminalizes cyberstalking as it relates to the following acts:

“1. Knowingly or Intentionally sending a message that is offensive or obscene or menacing character or causing any such message or matter to be so sent. Such offender shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not more than ₦7,000,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of not more than 3 years or to both such fine and imprisonment.

“2. Knowingly or Intentionally sending a message that one knows to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to another or causing such a message to be sent. Such offender shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not more than ₦7,000,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of not more than 3 years or to both such fine and imprisonment.

“3. Knowingly or intentionally transmitting or causing the transmission of any communication through a computer system or network to bully, threaten or harass another person where such communication places another person in fear of death, violence or bodily harm or to another person[5]. Such an offender will be liable to imprisonment for a term of 10 years and/or a minimum fine of ₦25,000,000.00.

“4. Knowingly or intentionally transmitting or causing the transmission of any communication through a computer system or network containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to harm the person of another, any demand or request for a ransom for the release of any kidnapped person, to extort from any person, firm, association or corporation, any money or other thing of value[7]. Such offender will be liable to imprisonment for a term of 10 years and/or a minimum fine of ₦25,000,000.00.

“5. Knowingly or intentionally transmitting or causing the transmission of any communication through a computer system or network containing any threat to harm the property or reputation of the addressee or of another or the reputation of a deceased person or any threat to accuse the addressee or any other person of a crime, to extort from any person, firm, association, or corporation, any money or other thing of value. Such offender shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of 5 years and/or a minimum fine of ₦15,000,000.00.”