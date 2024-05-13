Police Arrest Nigerian Singer, Cynthia Morgan

The Nigerian police have reportedly arrested popular singer, Cynthia Morgan, for alleged cyberstalking and harassment of the crown prince of Benin, Ezelekhae Ewuare.

Naija News reports that a petition filed by Prince Ewuare’s lawyers is making rounds online. In it, it is alleged that the singer has been trying to contact the prince against his wishes.

Cynthia was also said to have physically followed Ewuare to his workplace, but when she was not given attention, she resorted to posting lies about him on social media.

The legal document also disclosed that Cynthia Morgan was sent a warning letter telling her to desist from her actions, but she continued stalking the Benin crown prince on social media.

According to the prince’s legal council, the singer appeared to be suffering from mental problems, leading her to send Prince Ewuare love messages.

There is also a series of screenshots of some of the texts Cynthia Morgan had allegedly sent to Prince Ewuare as far back as 2022.

In one message, she talked about how she had always dreamt of marrying for love and not for money and how the fairytale she had in mind about the prince all disappeared after their encounter in a garden.

Cynthia Morgan also claimed that the prince’s mind was poisoned against her by other people surrounding him.

See the legal documents below;