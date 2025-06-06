I Am Not A Weak Person – Cynthia Morgan Fires Back At Peter Okoye For Dragging Her Name Into Family Dispute

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, popularly known as Madrina, has blasted Peter Okoye of the P-Square duo for mentioning her name in his fight with his brothers.

Naija News reports that Peter Okoye had earlier, in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, called out his brothers, singer Paul Okoye and Jude Okoye,

Expressing his frustration amid the ongoing legal dispute, he accused his brothers of betrayal and theft.

He also referenced past disputes between them and their former signee, Cynthia Morgan.

He said, “Exactly what I was talking about: their publicist doing everything to make me look like a liar. I’m not MayD or Cynthia Morgan. I’m PETER OKOYE, the one and only ROCK/OKWUTE of the Okoyes. The truth shall prevail. #UnaThiefAbiUnaNoThief #FamilyDoesNotStealFromFamily.”

Reacting to the post on her Instagram story, Cynthia Morgan said: “I have a mixed feeling about my name popping up like this. I’m not a weak person. Certain family members made it look so. @peterpsquare included. Until you found out what they were doing to you too. Na me listen to una sha.”

Morgan had a bitter fallout with the Northside Entertainment label, which is owned by the three brothers Paul, Peter, and Jude Okoye.