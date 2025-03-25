I Was One Of Those Who Applauded Tinubu For Subsidy Removal – Cynthia Morgan Cries Out Over Economic Challenge

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has called on Nigerians to beg the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to come up with measures to curtail the economic hardship. the country.

The musician lamented that she was among those who applauded President Tinubu when he removed the subsidy on petrol, but the current hardship resulting from the subsidy removal has become unbearable.

She stated that the only thing Nigerians might be able to do is carry out a begging challenge and plead with the government to address the situation.

Speaking in a video message shared via her TikTok page recently, Madrina said, “Are you guys feeling what I am feeling? I’m not even going to lie, I’m feeling it o! And it’s quite unfortunate that we might not be able to do much other than plead with the government. Because spending over $8 billion on subsidy doesn’t make any sense.

“From my findings, the total annual revenue for Nigeria in 2023/2024 was around 20-something billion dollars. So imagine spending $7 billion on subsidized petroleum products. It doesn’t make any sense.

“I was one of the persons who applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the removal of the fuel subsidy because you know what it is. But currently, I don’t think we have what it takes to live totally off subsidy removal on petroleum products.

“We don’t have the structures or anything to be able to sustain that. And that is why there’s inflation. The price of petrol controls 90 percent of every other commodity in the market. Also, the exchange rate of the Naira to the dollar has increased because what we import is higher than what we export. Right now, the GDP per capita is $860.

“We are going to be begging [the government]. I don’t think we have the right to protest or insult anyone in government. The introduction of the subsidy on petrol started with former President [Olusegun] Obasanjo, which for me was lackadaisical because, as a president, you’re supposed to handle things head-on and not try to… I can’t remember the word right now.

“So, that’s what President Tinubu is trying to do. He is trying to approach it the way it is. Because the money that we spent on subsidized PMS is a lot—enough to do many things. If we are able to invest it in other areas of the country, we will be a better nation. I don’t think it’s a bad idea, but we are not ready. We can’t do it. 100 percent subsidy removal will not work. People are hungry. Crime rates are increasing.

“But please, let’s not rant. Let us do a begging challenge. Let’s beg the government to help us, that they shouldn’t be angry. Maybe we have been irresponsible. Let the government roll back at least 50 percent of the subsidy removal. That’s my stance.”