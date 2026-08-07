Rudeboy And Mr P Should Settle Their Beef In A Boxing Fight – Charles Okocha

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has opined that music duo Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and Rudeboy, should settle their differences through a boxing match.

Naija News reports that Okocha made the suggestion during an interview on Max FM, where he said the long-running public disagreements between the former members of the music group PSquare had become unnecessary.

The actor said the brothers could step into a boxing ring to resolve their issues, adding that such an event would attract fans because it would be seen as entertainment rather than a platform for hatred.

He said the repeated public exchanges between both singers were not suitable considering their age and status, urging them to find a way to end their disagreement privately or through a controlled event.

Okocha explained that he does not believe in bringing personal problems to social media, saying disagreements are normal but should be handled without involving outsiders.

He added that people who are not aware of the details of a person’s private life should not be drawn into family or personal conflicts through public statements.

He said: “Rude Boy and Mr. P should get into the ring. Let them get into the ring and settle all these, you know, coming out, talking, talking. It is becoming too much. It makes no sense at their age. This one will come on and say, okay, this is what I do. They should just do whatever it is to squash their beef. It makes no sense. If it’s possible to squash it out on the ring, no problem. It’s called entertainment because a lot of people will buy tickets, people will come watch. That’s why it’s called entertainment. There’s no room for animosity or hate.

“I’m that type of person, I don’t hate people. You think we don’t have issues? You think I don’t have issues? But have you ever seen me come out on social media to say no? If I can’t squash it in there, why would I even come out? People that don’t even know about how we live our lives, and then I’m coming out to put it out there to say you know, so no, it makes no sense.”