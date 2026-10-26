Social Media Has Led To ‘See-finish’ – Rudeboy Explains Why Fans No Longer Faint For Musicians

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has said that social media has reduced the prestige and admiration musicians once enjoyed from their fans.

Naija News reports that the former member of the defunct P-Square music group explained that artistes were more mysterious before the rise of social media.

Speaking during an interview with Lun Lifestyle TV, Rudeboy said that although social media has brought several benefits to the music industry, it has also made musicians too accessible to their followers.

He said: “Music videos somehow now, because of this generation, is a waste of money. I am sorry to say this. But do you remember us [P-Square] before? You don’t see us anywhere. You just watch music videos, you see us and that’s it, or we come to your country, you see us.

“The reason you don’t see people faint for artistes anymore is because they see them on TikTok every day dancing and promoting your music. If Michael Jackson was alive now and doing promotional content on social media, nobody would see him and faint.

“Unfortunately, it’s too late for us to bring back the era of artistes being mystiques. How can you advise an artiste to post every day? How? Post what? You don’t need to.

“Social media brought positive change to the industry but it also led to ‘see-finish.’ Artistes are now too exposed. Fans see how they eat, cry. Before when artistes go to club, they stay in restricted VIP areas, but now when they are clubbing, everyone is filming.”