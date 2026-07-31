My Mom Was A Pastor And I Was Singing In Strippers Club – Rudeboy Opens Up On Journey To Stardom 

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has opened up on his dramatic journey to fame, revealing how his early life took an unexpected turn from church ministry to nightlife entertainment.

Speaking during an interview on Yanga FM, the former P-Square member described how his life plunged into a dark phase during his teenage years despite coming from a deeply religious background.

Raised by a mother who was a pastor, Okoye actively participated in church activities from a young age, serving as a lead singer in the choir, preaching, and teaching music.

However, his life trajectory shifted abruptly at the age of 16 when he transitioned from leading church services to performing in strip clubs and adult entertainment venues.

Reflecting on that chaotic period, the artiste acknowledged the stark contrast between his upbringing and his time in the nightlife scene.

Okoye said those difficult experiences helped shape his journey and played a big part in his success in the music industry.

He said: “I went from light to darkness, singing in a strippers club at age 16. My mom was a pastor and I used to follow her to the church, I was a lead singer in the choir, and I preach and teach music in the church. But I went to a prostitutes, at a stripper ashawo club and that’s what brought me this far.”