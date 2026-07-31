Our Turn Don Pass, It’s Wizkid, Davido And Burna Boy’s Era Now – Rudeboy

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of the former P-Square group, has said he has a good relationship with Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, adding that every generation has its time at the top.

Speaking during an interview on Yanga FM, Rudeboy said he has no problem with the current generation of music stars and believes fans should accept that no artiste can remain at the peak forever.

According to him, it is now the turn of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to lead the industry, just as P-Square once enjoyed its own era of dominance.

Naija News reports that the singer said people should respect the success of the younger stars instead of creating unnecessary rivalry.

He added that after the current generation, another set of artistes will also rise to take over, describing it as the natural cycle of the music industry.

Rudeboy explained that while no one can stay at the top forever, every successful artiste can leave behind a lasting legacy through their achievements and contributions to music.

“I have a good relationship with Wizkid, Davido and Burna. It’s their turn to be top, our turn don pass. Nobody is going to be there forever. People should respect that. After that, there’s still going to be another people. You can’t be there forever, but you can still put your legacy.

“I don’t see why people argue about Afrobeats. When people come after us, they should know that we also made our mark”, he said.