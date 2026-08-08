God Heal Our Broken Hearts – Don Jazzy’s Father Speaks On P-Square Crisis

Veteran entertainment figure, Collins Ajereh, the father of music producer, Don Jazzy, has offered prayers for singer Peter Okoye, his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, and the wider Okoye family amid the long-running crisis involving the P-Square brothers.

Naija News reports that Ajereh revisited a 2015 moment when he prayed for Peter and Lola, sharing a throwback photograph from the occasion on Instagram on Friday.

He used the post to express his sadness over the troubles that have affected the family over the years.

The entertainment veteran said he remained concerned about the situation and prayed that the family would eventually overcome its problems.

He also asked God to bring healing and peace to those affected by the prolonged dispute.

Ajereh recalled the bond he had with the family and said he continued to care about their wellbeing despite the difficult circumstances surrounding them.

His message focused on patience, endurance, family unity and the hope that the painful period would eventually come to an end.

He stated: “As a father, I am very sorry and emotional about all that has happened to this family. We love them so much. All the same, I thank God for their lives, sustenance, endurance, decorum, matrimonial bond and will continue to keep them in my prayers.

“Time is a great healer and may God take control of their circumstances. What can I say? May all the tribulations pass away, God heal our broken hearts and grant peace to this family IJMN.”

The prayer comes as the disagreement involving Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, continues to attract public attention.

Peter and Paul, who achieved major success as P-Square, have had several disagreements over the years.

Although the twins reunited in 2021 after a period of separation, their relationship later became strained again, with the dispute extending to accusations, financial issues and legal matters.