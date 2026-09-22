I Was Mocked – Sophia Momodu Speaks On Having Child With Davido Outside Wedlock

Businesswoman Sophia Momodu has opened up about her experience of becoming pregnant for Afrobeats star Davido, out of wedlock, and the public criticism that followed.

Naija News reports that Momodu spoke while participating in the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

She recalled that as the daughter of a pastor, having a child outside marriage attracted mockery and criticism, particularly because of the expectations placed on women from religious families.

According to her, although she was already famous, she felt she did not have a voice because her own story was often drowned out by the negative narratives surrounding her relationship with Davido.

She said, “It’s my life story. I have a pastor’s daughter who got pregnant out of wedlock by a global superstar. And I was mocked. I was… it was crazy.

“And for the longest time, I didn’t have a voice. I was famous, I was popular, but I didn’t have a voice. It kept getting drowned out by whatever the negativity was around that story.

“If you’re Nigerian and you’re here, you know that it’s almost a taboo to be a daughter of a pastor and have a child out of wedlock.”

Momodu and Davido were in a relationship in 2015.

Their relationship resulted in the birth of their daughter, Imade Adeleke, on May 14, 2015.

Davido later confirmed through a DNA test that he is Imade’s biological father.