Mikel Arteta Agrees New Arsenal Contract Extension

Mikel Arteta has agreed a new contract with Premier League champions Arsenal, extending his stay at the club beyond the end of the current season.

The Spanish manager’s existing deal expires at the end of the campaign, but negotiations over an extension have been ongoing for several months.

Arteta has now reached a final agreement with Arsenal, although the length of the new contract has not been confirmed. The deal is expected to take him beyond 10 years at the club following his appointment in December 2019.

The new agreement will also see Arteta receive a significant pay rise from his current £10 million annual salary, with a further £5 million available in bonuses.

Arteta had previously indicated that he wanted to remain at Arsenal and reassured supporters over his future.

Speaking about the contract talks last week, he said fans did not need to “worry” because he wanted to stay.

“I’m extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with,” he said.

Arteta has overseen a major transformation at Arsenal since taking charge, guiding the club back to the top of English football.

His side ended Arsenal’s 20-year wait for a Premier League title last season and also came close to winning the Champions League.