Michael Carrick Dismisses Manchester United Sack Fears Amid Poor Run

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has dismissed suggestions that his position is under threat following a difficult run of results, insisting it would be “ridiculous” to start worrying about his future after “two or three” defeats.

United travel to Fulham on Sunday after a disappointing week that saw them lose 2-0 at home to Manchester City despite their opponents playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

Brighton then became the first team in 50 years to come from two goals down to win at Old Trafford after beating United in their Carabao Cup tie. The result prompted boos from supporters and chants directed at the team.

Speaking ahead of the Fulham match, Carrick said he was not concerned about the pressure surrounding his position.

“In terms of future and ownership and how long I’ve got in the job, that’s totally not in my thinking. It’s ridiculous to think that way in the position I’m in; that’s just not on the radar,” he said. “It’s two or three games. It’s two or three games too many because I really hate losing, but that doesn’t mean the world caves in. In some minds it does; it can’t for us.”

There has been no indication from senior figures at United that Carrick’s position is under immediate threat. The club is instead focused on the underperformance of several players, particularly after Carrick led the side to 12 wins in 17 matches during the second half of last season.

United have won only two of their six matches this season, beating newly promoted Ipswich after coming from behind and Azerbaijan champions Sabah FK in the Champions League.

Carrick rejected suggestions that the recent results represented a crisis.

“It’s not a catastrophe or a disaster,” he said. “It’s not the end of the world.”

The 45-year-old acknowledged that problems at Old Trafford are often magnified because of the attention surrounding the club, but said he remained committed to his role.

“There are great feelings, and there are obviously disappointments, and sometimes the smaller disappointments lead to being a little bit bigger,” he added. “It’s just part of coping and being at this great football club.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, genuinely.”

Carrick said difficult periods could also provide an opportunity for United to identify problems and emerge stronger.

External criticism has focused on United’s recruitment, including the lack of options at left-back, the club’s finances and debt, as well as Carrick’s relative inexperience and that of much of his coaching staff.

Carrick rejected the idea of looking for individuals to blame and said the priority was finding solutions. He also revealed that Luke Shaw and new signing Carlos Baleba “have a chance” of being fit for Sunday’s match at Craven Cottage.

“We all search for things to look at and point at, or whatever reason it may be and find a blame. Blame me. No problem. I will take the responsibility.

“But it’s not about blaming people. It’s about us; it’s about us finding solutions and being better. That’s as a whole football club.”