South Korea Coach Moreno Denies Using ChatGPT To Prepare For Matches

South Korea interim coach Robert Moreno has denied reports that he relied heavily on ChatGPT to prepare for matches during his time as manager of Russian club Sochi.

Moreno, 48, addressed the claims on Monday after taking charge of South Korea following their disappointing World Cup campaign. The Spaniard said he uses technology in his work but insisted reports about his alleged reliance on ChatGPT were taken out of context.

Moreno left Sochi in September 2025 after a poor run of results, with reports claiming he had used ChatGPT to help prepare for games and even make decisions over potential signings.

He rejected the allegations, describing them as “a piece of news that is completely false and went viral”.

“Obviously I use technology,” Moreno said. “Anyone who spends 10 minutes looking into it can see that everything has been taken out of context and put together to cause harm.”

The former Spain coach is now focused on rebuilding South Korea after Hong Myung-bo resigned following the team’s shock group-stage exit from the World Cup in North America in June.

Moreno will oversee four friendlies against Ecuador and Uruguay in September, followed by matches against Venezuela and Uzbekistan in October. The Korea Football Association said he could remain in charge for the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia next year, subject to an evaluation.

He has included captain Son Heung-min in his first squad, along with Lee Kang-in of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

“We’re all aware of Son’s versatility,” Moreno said. “For me he can play in three positions.”

Moreno also said he wants to restore confidence among South Korean supporters and produce performances that will make them “happy”.

“We’re going to try to do our work honestly and with the aim of making all Korean football fans happy,” he said. “Good matches, and trying to help the players.”