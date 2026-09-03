Cesc Fabregas Named Serie A Coach Of The Year

Cesc Fabregas has been named Serie A Coach of the Year for the 2025-2026 season after guiding Como to a historic fourth-place finish and their first-ever Champions League qualification.

The Spanish manager received the individual award at the Gran Gala del Calcio AIC, which celebrates the outstanding figures in Italian football. The honour recognises the impressive transformation he has overseen since taking charge at Como.

Fabregas ended his playing career with Como in Serie B in 2023 before stepping in as interim manager and helping the club secure promotion to Serie A. He was appointed permanent head coach in the summer of 2024.

Como finished 10th in their first season back in the Italian top flight under Fabregas before producing a remarkable 2025-26 campaign.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder guided the club to fourth place, securing Champions League football and disrupting the established order in Serie A.

Como have continued their strong form this season, opening with a 1-1 draw away to Udinese before beating reigning champions Napoli 2-1.

Fabregas has also made youth development a key part of his project, with Nico Paz becoming one of the standout players under his management. The Argentine playmaker made 40 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists.

Como will now make their Champions League debut in an eight-match league phase.

They will host Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Leipzig and AEK Athens at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, while travelling to face Barcelona, Real Betis, Feyenoord and Lens.