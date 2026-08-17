Trevoh Chalobah Speaks On Exit From Chelsea To Como

English defender Trevoh Chalobah has credited the setbacks he faced at Stamford Bridge for making him a more resilient player following his move from Chelsea to Como 1907.

Naija News reports that Chalobah joined Como for £31m earlier this month after making 151 appearances for Chelsea, where he spent the last 20 years of his football development. The move came following his best individual season at the club, with the 27-year-old featuring 47 times across all competitions.

His Chelsea journey included several setbacks. As a youngster at Cobham, Chalobah recalled crying in the car because he felt he was not good enough while training alongside Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

He later found himself outside first-team training as part of the so-called “bomb squad” under former manager Enzo Maresca in 2024. Chelsea subsequently made him available for transfer and sent him on loan.

Chalobah returned from Crystal Palace in January 2025 and fought his way back into Chelsea’s starting XI.

“That’s one of my attributes and one of the skills that I have, bouncing back from things and not allowing anything to get to me,” Chalobah said at Como’s pre-season camp in Teddington, south-west London.

“Not just in football, in life, things are going to happen which are sometimes out of your hands and out of your control.”

Despite all the setbacks the England international faced at Stamford Bridge, Chalobah said he leaves without regret.

“I always wanted to play for Chelsea no matter what the circumstances were; I always believed that I could do it,” he said.

“I’m grateful for every setback, every challenge, every trophy I’ve won. I’ve won a few things there, and it’s a club where I’ve improved, and I’ve learned a lot.

“Stepping in as a young boy and then leaving as a man, I’m really happy with my career there. I will always keep the blue flag flying. I’ll be supporting them, I’ll be watching them this season, and they’ll always be in my heart.”

At Como, Chalobah will work under Cesc Fabregas, whom he knew from his Chelsea academy days. The former Chelsea midfielder played a key role in convincing him to join despite interest from Inter Milan.

“He was a massive part,” Chalobah said. “He explained what he wanted, the way he sees the club and how he sees me fitting into this club and how I can help – having a lot of experience, physicality as well, the leadership.”

“It wasn’t an overnight thing; it was a very thoughtful and hard decision. But I thought, as I said, the trajectory of this club and the direction it’s going in, and speaking to the manager, and wanting to be part of this story.

“I’m really excited for this new chapter in my beautiful story that I’ve had so far.”