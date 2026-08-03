Mauricio Pochettino Signs New Contract With USA Soccer Team

Mauricio Pochettino will remain head coach of the United States men’s national team until 2030 after agreeing a new long-term contract with US Soccer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager, who took charge in September 2024, has been rewarded after leading the United States to the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

US Soccer confirmed that the new agreement also expands the responsibilities of Pochettino and his coaching staff. Alongside managing the senior men’s team, they will play a bigger role in the federation by advising on youth development, coaching education, collaboration with professional leagues and other technical areas aimed at strengthening football in the country.

“Working together with US Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the men’s national team programme even stronger,” said Pochettino.

“We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of US Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the federation.

“We want to try to have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field.”

The United States enjoyed an encouraging World Cup campaign, finishing top of their group after victories over Paraguay and Australia. They then beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32 before their run ended with a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the last 16, marking the fourth successive World Cup in which the Americans exited at that stage.

Naija News reports that their campaign also drew widespread attention after striker Folarin Balogun was sent off against Bosnia-Herzegovina but avoided suspension following an intervention from US President Donald Trump.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said Pochettino had transformed the atmosphere around the squad since his appointment.

“Mauricio has built a culture where players trust the group, trust the process and trust each other,” she said.

“We saw the impact of that belief in the way the team grew, competed and performed on the world’s biggest stage.

“That culture, and the staff who helped build it, are exactly what we want to continue investing in for the men’s national team now and for the future.”