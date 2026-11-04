Democrats Win US Congress, Trump Rejects Blame For Republican Losses

United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Democrats on their reported victories in the November 3rd midterm elections.

President Trump insisted that the Republican Party’s electoral setbacks should not be interpreted as a rejection of his leadership.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump acknowledged the Democrats’ performance but maintained that his administration had recorded significant achievements during his presidency.

He said: “Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don’t view it as a hit on me. I think we’ve done … We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency.”

Trump argued that the outcome should not be regarded as a personal defeat pointing out that he was not a candidate in congressional elections.

He maintained that Republicans would have performed considerably better had his name appeared on the ballot.

Trump also attributed some of the party’s difficulties to rising prices associated with the conflict involving Iran.

His remarks came amid reports of Democratic gains in Congress, with the party reportedly secured control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The mid-term campaigns were shaped by concerns over the economy, rising fuel costs and the Trump administration’s handling of the war in Iran.