US Government Declares Two Nigerians Wanted, Reveals Alleged Crimes

The United States government has declared two Nigerian men, Ezechukwu Ohaka and Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya wanted.

Naija News reports that the duo were declared wanted over separate allegations involving Medicare fraud and drug-related offences.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Ohaka is accused of submitting fraudulent claims worth more than $3.1 million to Medicare alongside alleged co-conspirators.

“Ezechukwu Ohaka (57) is wanted for allegedly submitting $3M+ in fraudulent Medicare claims and reaping $1M+ in illegal proceeds. He reportedly targeted hurricane victims and paid kickbacks to recruit beneficiaries.

“Through his Houston-based company, Luant & Odera, Inc., Ohaka and others allegedly billed for medically unnecessary power wheelchairs, motorized scooters, and wheelchair accessories that were either not medically necessary or were not provided,” the department said.

In a separate statement, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has also declared 57-year-old Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya, also known as Uncle, wanted over alleged drug-related offences.

This was disclosed in a short statement issued by the agency via its official 𝕏 handle.

The statement reads “@DEACHICAGODiv is looking for Tayo Muyiwa Olukoya, wanted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances.“

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a health alert following Nigeria’s report of a case of Ebola virus.

Naija News reports that in the alert published on October 21, the US Mission Nigeria described Ebola as a serious health concern, stating that “Ebola is a rare, severe, and often fatal hemorrhagic fever illness

It explained that health officials were conducting contact tracing after the case was reported.

The US Mission Nigeria urged travellers to consult health guidance from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and take precautions against possible exposure to the virus.

It advised people to visit the CDC’s Ebola information page and its travel health page for Nigeria for relevant information.

The embassy also advised people who may be at risk of Ebola to alert their healthcare providers if they experience symptoms consistent with the disease, so they can receive guidance before presenting for medical care.

Travellers were further advised to continue taking malaria preventive medication as recommended by their doctors, noting that malaria symptoms can resemble those of Ebola and trigger avoidable health scares.

The alert also urged people returning from areas experiencing an Ebola outbreak to monitor their health for 21 days after travel.

The US Embassy advised travellers to consult the US Department of State’s Nigeria country page for general health information.

It also directed them to the embassy’s list of medical providers and encouraged them to contact their travel insurance providers to understand available medical evacuation options if they become ill while overseas.