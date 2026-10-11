Full List: US Names 24 Nigerians For Deportation

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 24 Nigerians arrested by immigration authorities over various alleged criminal offences as the government continues its deportation campaign.

Naija News reports that the Nigerians were arrested in different locations across the United States by officers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to information published by the department.

The offences linked to the individuals include mail and wire fraud, money laundering, drug-related crimes, identity theft, assault, forgery, weapons offences and cruelty towards a child.

DHS in a statement on Sunday said the publication was part of its efforts to draw attention to foreign nationals with criminal records who have been arrested by immigration enforcement officers.

The department also stated that the arrests formed part of the administration’s broader plan to remove immigrants targeted by its enforcement operations, including individuals it considers high-priority cases.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the department said.

According to the list released by the US authorities, the 24 Nigerians were apprehended in several states, including Texas, Virginia, New Jersey, Indiana, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland, Washington, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Utah and New York.

The individuals and the offences listed against them are as follows.

Emmanuel Omowaiye was arrested in Richmond, Texas, over mail fraud, while Laurene Onwuka was apprehended in Chantilly, Virginia, over fraud and impersonation.

Olusegun Shonekan was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, in connection with wire fraud, while Olusegun Olaseni was apprehended in Greencastle, Indiana, over the sale of amphetamine.

Peter Ude was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud. Newton Jemide was apprehended in Fort Dix, New Jersey, over wire fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud.

Shedrack Umukoro was arrested in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering, while Olasoji Akinbode was apprehended in Kearny, New Jersey, over fraud and impersonation.

Oluwatosin Afolabi was arrested in Conroe, Texas, over fraud, while Alameen Adetunji Tokosi was apprehended in Chicago, Illinois, over drug possession.

Joshua Ipoade was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over wire fraud. Michael Orji, who was apprehended in Oxford, Wisconsin, was listed for alleged offences involving weapons, fraud, identity theft, wire fraud, false claims of citizenship and money laundering.

Ahmadu Apooyin was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, over a drug-related offence, while Teslim Kiriji was apprehended in Yazoo City, Mississippi, over money laundering.

Onomen Uduebor was arrested in Seattle, Washington, over identity theft. Charles Ochi and Daniel Eta were both apprehended in White Deer, Pennsylvania, over money laundering and wire fraud, respectively.

Ifeanyi Ibennah was arrested in Tampa, Florida, over alleged cruelty towards a child, while Kazeem Runsewe was apprehended in Thomson, Illinois, over wire fraud.

Fatiu Lawal was arrested in Lompoc, California, over wire fraud, while Justin Akubueze was apprehended in Orem, Utah, over money laundering.

Moyinoluwaseun Okeowo was arrested in Orlando, Florida, over larceny, forgery and concealing stolen property. Babajide Oluwaseun Faseyi was apprehended in Alden, New York, over assault.

Bright Eigbedion was the final Nigerian on the list and was arrested in Lompoc, California, over money laundering.