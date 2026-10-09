Oil Prices Rise As Trump Rules Out Fresh Iran Attacks Before Midterm Elections

The United States (US) President Donald Trump has ruled out fresh attacks on Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, saying Washington is holding productive discussions with Tehran.

Trump’s statement came amid rising crude oil prices and reports that the White House had asked the Pentagon to prepare options for possible strikes on Iranian targets before the elections.

Naija News reports that in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, the US president said the military blockade against Iran would remain in place but ruled out an attack before the polls.

“I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both economically and militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect…we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections,” he wrote.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The Atlantic magazine had reported on Wednesday that the White House asked the Pentagon to draw up options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be used before the midterm elections.

The New York Times also reported on Thursday that the plans were being developed despite Trump’s uncertainty over the move.

The reports came as crude oil prices climbed amid concerns about a possible escalation of the conflict.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose to $105.88 per barrel on Thursday before dropping to $104.28.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil shipments, have also contributed to concerns about supplies. Hostilities involving Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia have added to the regional uncertainty.

Fuel prices have become a major concern for American voters following US-Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, which triggered the conflict.

Putin Offers To Help End Middle East War

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to do what he can to help bring the Middle East conflict to an end.

Putin made the offer on Thursday during talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan, ahead of a regional summit scheduled to begin on Friday.

“We are ready to do everything that is in our power to contribute to the settlement of this situation,” Putin said, according to Russian news agencies.

He also said Iran had made “real efforts to end the war”.

Russia and Iran have strengthened their diplomatic and military ties since Moscow launched its military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, with both countries becoming increasingly reliant on each other.

However, Pezeshkian said Tehran remained concerned about the United States’ approach to negotiations.

“Iran is engaged in dialogue, but every time we negotiate with the United States, they attack again,” Iranian state media quoted him as saying during the meeting with Putin.

The Iranian president said his country wanted a “final framework” for ending the war.

He also accused Washington of trying to impose its policies on other countries, warning that an agreement would be difficult if the United States continued to pursue a unilateral approach.

“If the United States insists on pursuing a unilateral approach, a resolution will not be possible,” he said, according to Iranian state media.

‘Pressure On Trump Ahead Of Midterms’

Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that the United States has effectively won the war against Iran, despite continuing unrest and security concerns.

A recent security threat also forced the withdrawal of American bombers from a base in England.

The November 3 midterm elections are expected to shape the final two years of Trump’s current term in office, with his Republican Party facing the possibility of losing control of Congress.

Although Trump is not a candidate in the elections, he has been holding rallies in an effort to protect his party’s position and prevent further political losses.

The president has warned that he could face a third impeachment if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives. The White House is also preparing for possible investigations into allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

The US president also sought to explain comments he made at a rally earlier in the week, when he said Iran could take out the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

Trump accused what he described as ‘fake and artificial news’ of misinterpreting his remarks, which had drawn criticism from Democrats.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, he said he was referring to the rising cost of gasoline as a price worth paying to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“In actuality, what I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon and, if you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?” Trump wrote.