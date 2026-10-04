Tyson Fury Wants Donald Trump To Lead Ring Walk For Anthony Joshua Fight

Former heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury wants United States President, Donald Trump, to lead his ring walk when he faces Anthony Joshua in their highly anticipated heavyweight clash in Cardiff on December 11.

Fury and Joshua will meet at the 80,000-capacity Principality Stadium in Wales in one of the biggest all-British heavyweight fights in recent years. Fury has revealed that he plans to invite Trump to join him for the walk to the ring before the bout.

The British boxer met Trump at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House in June, after his United States travel ban was lifted. Fury also wore a cap carrying the message “Donald Trump for Prime Minister”.

“I’ll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we’ll see if he’s available,” Fury said.

“Probably unlikely because of the situation he’s in at the moment, being the President of the United States.”

Fury, 38, also insisted that he has no plans to retire after facing Joshua. Instead, he sees the fight as preparation for another meeting with Oleksandr Usyk, who has beaten him twice.

“I don’t have any intention of retiring after Joshua. I’m using this bum as a warm-up for Usyk,” he said.

“This is a bum to me, and I can guarantee that on the night when I knock him spark out, he won’t know what time it is. And then I want the rabbit (Usyk) in New York City.”

Fury also highlighted his recent training sessions with Arslanbek Makhmudov and Mariusz Wach as evidence of his current form.

“Let’s not pull any punches here. I’m firing on all cylinders at the moment. I feel fantastic. I’m 38 years young,” he said.