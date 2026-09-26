Tyson Fury Vows To Knock Out Anthony Joshua Within Seven Rounds

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock out Anthony Joshua within seven rounds when the British heavyweights meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11, describing Joshua as a “stepping stone” towards a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Naija News reports that Fury spoke for the first time since the long-awaited bout was confirmed on Thursday and predicted a one-sided victory over Joshua. The former heavyweight champion said he plans to use the fight to prepare for another meeting with Usyk, who defeated him twice on points in 2024.

“I’m just going to knock him out, one hundred per cent,” Fury said on the Furocity YouTube channel.

“I’m going to box the head off him and stop him inside six or seven rounds. I’m only using Joshua as a stepping stone, a warm-up to Usyk.”

Fury also questioned Joshua’s speed and stamina, claiming the former two-time world champion would struggle to cope with his style.

“Joshua, for me, is an old bum. A weightlifter. Too many weights, not enough speed. Too many weights, no cardio. So I will cut through him like a hot knife through butter,” he said.

Fury added that he wants a third fight with Usyk in the United States, where he believes he would receive a fair decision.

“I want Usyk. I want him in America, though, where I get a fair decision. I won the first two fights, and I will definitely get a decision there, where it is fair. But, listen, now I want to use Joshua as a heavy bag, then move on to Usyk. Give me a good warm-up before March next year.”

The Joshua fight follows several years of failed negotiations between the two British heavyweights. Fury also referred to Joshua declining a proposed face-off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year.

“He had his chance for a face-off. He was a little coward at Tottenham the other month, whenever it was. He did not want to get in the ring,” Fury said.

“We will see. I always never believed I would get him in the ring. So getting him in the ring now is like Christmas has come early for me. I can never envision him sitting next to me at a press conference. It is going to be an onslaught.”

Despite his strong pre-fight comments, Fury said he would accept the result and respect Joshua if he loses.

“All the talking aside, honestly, we are both going to get in there and both going to throw down. And I always say, look, may the best man win. If he knocks me out, I will shake his hand, and if I knock him out, I will shake his hand, either way,” he said.

Fury ended his message to Joshua by telling him to be ready for the December 11 showdown.

“I have got no messages at all. Turn up on the night. Stay sharp. On ball, on point, ready to rock and roll. Let’s go. Ready to train.”