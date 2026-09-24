Tyson Fury Backs Cardiff For Joshua Fight In Potential Welsh Homecoming

Tyson Fury has backed Cardiff to host his long-awaited heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua, describing a potential bout in Wales as a homecoming.

The fight could take place at the Principality Stadium on Friday, December 11, with Cardiff emerging as the leading option ahead of New York and venues in the Middle East. Negotiations between both camps and broadcaster Netflix are ongoing, with an announcement expected soon.

Fury made his preference clear on Instagram after sharing a picture of himself at the Principality Stadium with a Welsh dragon in the background. “If this fight happens in Wales, this will be amazing. All my mother’s people are from Wales. It will be like a homecoming,” he wrote.

Joshua’s contract requires the fight to take place in the United Kingdom, ruling out Madison Square Garden in New York and venues in the Middle East. Wembley Stadium has also become less suitable because it does not have a roof.

The Principality Stadium previously hosted Joshua’s victory over Carlos Takam in 2017, when 78,000 fans attended the bout. A confirmed Joshua-Fury fight could bring another major sporting weekend to Cardiff, although organisers face several logistical challenges.

Hotels in the Welsh capital already have limited availability, with the Hilton, Parkgate and Marriott sold out for the proposed fight night. The stadium’s 1am curfew could also cause problems because Netflix reportedly wants a start time that attracts a large American audience. Cardiff Council said it had not received an application to extend the curfew and added that any request would require 28 days to process.