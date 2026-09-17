Anthony Joshua Turned Down Millions To Fight Fury In Britain, Says Hearn

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua turned down offers worth many millions more to pursue a potential mega-fight against Tyson Fury in the United Kingdom.

The long-awaited clash between the two British heavyweight stars has remained one of boxing’s most anticipated bouts, but negotiations and differing career plans have repeatedly prevented the fight from taking place.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said Joshua could have earned significantly more by agreeing to stage the fight in the United States but chose to prioritise having the bout in Britain.

“Dana White has tried to get involved in a fight that he has nothing to do with,” Hearn told iFL TV.

“All we have ever done is say, ‘We’ve signed our contract. Just honour the contract that we’ve signed.’”

“Anthony Joshua could have taken many millions more to do the fight in America. We want the fight in Britain.

“The support that we’ve had on social media, my social media, A.J.’s social media, has made us double down on our principles on this. We’re not trying to hurt the fight.”