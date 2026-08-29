Moses Itauma, Hrgović Clash For Vacant IBF Heavyweight Title

British-Nigerian heavyweight prospect, Moses Itauma, will face Filip Hrgović for the vacant IBF heavyweight title at London’s O2 Arena at 10.30pm today, August 29.

Itauma goes into the fight unbeaten in 14 professional bouts, with 12 wins coming by knockout. The 21-year-old impressed in his last fight when he knocked out former world title challenger Dillian Whyte in the first round.

Born in Slovakia to a Nigerian father and Slovak mother, Itauma moved to Kent as a child and has rapidly climbed the heavyweight ranks.

A win over Hrgović would make him the second-youngest heavyweight world champion in history, behind only Mike Tyson, who claimed his first world title at 20. Itauma would also become boxing’s youngest active world champion.

The build-up to Saturday’s fight has grown increasingly tense, with Hrgović repeatedly calling Itauma a “kid” and questioning the level of experience behind the unbeaten prospect.

“I tell myself there’s nothing that this Hrgović guy can do to get in my head, but he’s starting to wind me up,” Itauma said.

The Briton also admitted that Hrgović’s claim that he “wakes up and hugs trees” had particularly annoyed him.

“In my mind, if somebody’s trying to get one up on you, or trying to get in your head, it’s because they’re not confident in themselves,” he added.

Hrgović has continued to provoke his younger opponent by leaving Itauma out of his personal top five heavyweights. The Croatian placed Oleksandr Usyk first, followed by Daniel Dubois, Agit Kabayel, himself and Tyson Fury.

“Usyk has to be considered the leader; that’s not even up for debate, and behind him are Dubois, Kabayel, me, and Fury. But I should say that I’m capable of beating any of them,” said Hrgović, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 34-year-old boasts 20 wins, one defeat and 15 knockouts. He believes his experience will give him an advantage against Itauma.

“I know the boxing world writes me off in this fight, like he’s the new Mike Tyson, a young kid, a young destroyer, but I believe in myself, and this is the biggest fight of my life, and it’s at the right moment,” he said.

“They hype him a lot. He definitely got talent and big qualities, and he’s a big puncher and quick heavyweight, but definitely it’s much more, in my opinion, than he deserves.”

The fight took on greater significance after Oleksandr Usyk vacated the IBF title and Frank Sanchez agreed to step aside, opening the door for Itauma to enter the world-title picture much earlier than expected.

However, Itauma insists the belt has not changed his motivation. His focus remains on beating Hrgović.

“I want to beat him as much as I did before the belt was on the line. Of course, it will be an honour. I’d love to be a world champion, but it’s about Filip Hrgović himself,” he said.