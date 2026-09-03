Anthony Joshua Yet To Sign Tyson Fury Fight Contract

Anthony Joshua is yet to sign the contract for his proposed heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury, according to British promoter Frank Warren, despite Fury having already completed his side of the agreement.

The delay is linked to disagreements over the venue and other contractual details, putting the long-awaited all-British showdown at risk of further postponement.

Joshua’s original contract favoured a UK venue, with Wembley Stadium among the options, but organisers and broadcasters Netflix and Saudi-backed Sela are pushing for the fight to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Warren said the conflicting contracts must be amended before the bout can be finalised, with Joshua’s side now needing to resolve the outstanding issues.

“It’s not for me to give him [a deadline]; it’s the people who are paying the money. It’s all this stuff, as I said from the beginning, it’s about contracts. I know what the contracts say. The contracts have all got to be amended,” Warren told Independent.

“Tyson’s signed. Tyson’s done. He don’t care when the fight takes place. [If] they want it in New York, they want it in Barbados, they want it on the Isle of Wight, he’s signed. He’s done.”

Warren revealed that Fury signed his contract in January when the fight was initially scheduled for September. However, the proposed date was pushed back after Joshua was involved in an accident.

“He signed for the fight in January,” Warren continued. “The fight was supposed to take place in September, but what happened with AJ and his accident, that all got pushed back.

“Where we got to with it was obviously AJ had his fight back, and we’d already had that one in December with Jake Paul.

“Then, it was decided to put it on in November. But one contract says one venue, the other contract says another venue, and the TV contract says another venue. I don’t do the contracts.”