NSIB To Release Anthony Joshua Accident Report Within 60 Days

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says it will release its final report on the fatal road accident involving former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua within the next 30 to 60 days.

NSIB Director-General, Alex Badeh Jr., disclosed this on Friday during a virtual meeting with transport journalists. He stated that the bureau had completed its investigation and sent its findings to the relevant stakeholders for review, as required by law.

“The report on Anthony Joshua’s accident should be out to the public in the next 30 to 60 days. We have submitted our findings to the relevant authorities as required by law. It’s after this that we can then release it to the public,” Badeh said.

The NSIB must circulate a draft of its findings to the appropriate stakeholders before it publishes the final report. The process allows those involved to submit observations before the bureau concludes the report.

Badeh also raised concerns over the level of cooperation the NSIB received from the Nigeria Police during the investigation. He said the police offered some assistance but fell short of what the bureau expected.

“On the police, we didn’t receive enough cooperation from them, but we received some. We would have loved to receive more from them and other necessary agencies,” he said.

The NSIB chief explained that the police consider themselves the statutory authority responsible for investigating road traffic accidents. He said that position has caused disagreements between the police and the Federal Road Safety Corps over the years.

Badeh stressed that the NSIB conducts safety investigations for a different purpose. He said the bureau focuses on identifying factors that can help prevent similar accidents rather than determining criminal responsibility or assigning blame.

He added that the bureau was working to strengthen its relationship with the police and other relevant agencies. He also said the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu, a former police officer, as National Security Adviser could help improve cooperation between government agencies.

Naija News reports that the crash happened on December 29, 2025, around Makun in Ogun State along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Joshua survived the accident with minor injuries, but two members of his team, Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif” Ayodele, died.

Joshua has since returned to boxing. He defeated Kristian Prenga by a second-round knockout in July, despite being knocked down twice during the bout. The British-Nigerian boxer dedicated the victory to the memories of Ghami and Ayodele.