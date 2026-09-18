Cardiff Hotels Sell Out Ahead of Potential Joshua-Fury Clash

Hotels in Cardiff have reportedly sold out ahead of a potential Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury heavyweight clash, with December 12 as a possible date for the long-awaited fight.

The Welsh capital has emerged as the favourite to host the all-British showdown, with the Principality Stadium preferred over New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Boxing fans have started booking accommodation ahead of an official announcement. The Parkgate, the Welsh Rugby Union’s hotel next to the stadium, has no rooms available for the weekend. At the same time, the city centre Marriott and Holiday Inn are also reportedly sold out for December 12. Friday, December 11, remains an alternative date under consideration.

The venue has become a major issue in negotiations after months of speculation surrounding the proposed fight. Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has consistently insisted that the bout should take place in the United Kingdom. He also rejected claims from UFC chief executive and Zuffa Boxing co-founder Dana White that he has prevented the fight from happening.

“Dana White has tried to get involved in a fight that he has nothing to do with. All we have ever done is say, ‘We have signed our contract. Just honour the contract that we have signed,’” Hearn told iFL TV.

Hearn also said Joshua had received offers worth millions more to stage the fight in the United States but remained committed to a UK venue. He added that strong public support had reinforced their position.

“Anthony Joshua could have taken many millions more to do the fight in America. We want the fight in Britain. The support that we have had on social media, my social media, AJ’s social media, has made us double down on our principles on this. We are not trying to hurt the fight,” Hearn said.

Wembley has also been discussed as an alternative venue, although Hearn said Joshua will make the final decision on where the fight takes place. An official date and venue have yet to be announced.