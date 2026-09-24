Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury Clash Confirmed For 11 December In Cardiff

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring on 11 December when the two British heavyweight stars face each other at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The long-awaited all-British showdown, which has been more than a decade in the making, will be broadcast globally on Netflix.

Organisers are considering a late start, with the main event potentially taking place in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK to accommodate viewers in the United States. Joshua and Fury will begin the build-up with a news conference in London on Wednesday, 30 September.

Joshua, 36, welcomed the announcement on Instagram, writing: “I am inspiring a generation.” Fury, 38, is yet to comment publicly on the announcement.

The fight will be promoted through a collaboration between Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and UFC chief Dana White.

“Two of the best heavyweights of this generation, finally in the ring together,” Alalshikh said.

“This will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history. I am very happy to make this fight happen for the fans.”

Wembley Stadium in London and Madison Square Garden in New York had emerged as potential venues, but both options presented difficulties before Cardiff became the preferred location.

The Principality Stadium has hosted major late-night boxing events before, including Joe Calzaghe’s victory over Mikkel Kessler in November 2007, when the fight began at 01:00 GMT.

Welsh Rugby Union and Cardiff Council officials welcomed the announcement, saying the event could reinforce the city’s reputation for hosting major sporting occasions and deliver a significant economic boost.

Joshua had pushed for the fight to take place in the UK and will now get his wish.

“Forever indebted to the UK public for their support of Anthony Joshua. We couldn’t have got this over the line without you,” his promoter Eddie Hearn said.

White’s involvement is notable because Hearn had previously said he did not want the UFC chief involved in promoting the fight.

“For more than a decade, boxing fans have been clamouring for the heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Together, they bring 66 wins, 52 knockouts and multiple heavyweight world titles into the ring,” White said.

“On December 11, two of the biggest heavyweights of this generation finally collide – and the winner will take a significant place in heavyweight history.”