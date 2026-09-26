How Much Will Anthony Joshua Earn From Fighting Tyson Fury?

Anthony Joshua is reportedly set to earn £75 million from his long-awaited heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

The fight is expected to generate a combined £150 million purse, with The Sun reporting that Joshua and Fury are set to receive an equal share. The reported £75 million payout would be the biggest single purse of Joshua’s professional career.

Naija News reports that Joshua and Fury will finally meet after several failed attempts to arrange the bout. The British heavyweights were initially scheduled to fight in 2021 when they held major world titles, but the proposed two-fight series collapsed after Fury had to fulfil his contractual obligation to face Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Both fighters subsequently faced Oleksandr Usyk, with the Ukrainian defeating Fury twice and Joshua twice.

The December 11 bout will bring the two British rivals together in Cardiff and is expected to become the richest fight in British boxing history. The reported purse would also surpass the previous career-best earnings of both fighters, estimated at around £65 million for a single contest.

Joshua could reportedly have earned more by staging the fight in the United States, with New York’s Madison Square Garden previously considered as a venue. However, the former two-time unified heavyweight champion insisted that the fight should take place in Britain.

Speaking to SunSport, Joshua said: “British boxing gave me everything; it changed my life.

“I was going down the wrong path until I found Sean Murphy and Johnny Oliver at Finchley ABC.

“And then Team GB in Sheffield, and all the amazing coaches that worked every day for the love of the sport.

“Not the money, because there was no money.

“It was the UK or nothing.”

The fight could prove to be the final bout for either Joshua or Fury, with both heavyweights now in the latter stages of their careers. The bout will also take place without a rematch clause.