Dana White Casts Doubt On Fury-Joshua Fight Amid Promotion Row

UFC president Dana White has admitted he is unsure whether Tyson Fury’s proposed heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua will go ahead as scheduled, with a dispute over the promotion of the fight threatening to derail the December 11 showdown.

Fury and Joshua are due to meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, but the promotional row involving White and Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has raised fresh doubts about the contest.

White, who runs Zuffa Boxing alongside Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh, is involved in promoting the event, while Hearn insists Joshua’s agreement prevents White from having a role.

“I don’t know. The guy who is supposed to be helping the fight has been hurting the fight the entire time. He hasn’t done the fight any favours,” White said, according to the Daily Mail. Asked if he would step aside to help the fight happen, White replied: “That’s not up to me.”

He added that the situation was a shambles and said more would be known within three or four days.

Fury has also criticised Hearn and Joshua, insisting he has agreed to everything required to make the bout happen.

“There’s nothing that I haven’t agreed to. Nothing. I’ll even tie concrete blocks to my boots to make this fight happen,” Fury said, according to FurociTV and Sherdog.

Fury credited Alalshikh and Netflix with financing the event, while Hearn maintains that White’s involvement breaches Joshua’s promotional agreement.

“Dana White cannot be involved with this fight promotion. Netflix clearly did not get the memo. No one talks to each other,” Hearn told IFL TV.

Fury promoter Frank Warren has defended White’s involvement, while Fury has accused Hearn and Joshua of trying to pull out of the fight.

The latest dispute comes ahead of the fighters’ expected press conference in London on September 30, with fewer than 11 weeks remaining before the scheduled bout.