Fury Vows To Knock Out Joshua After Dubois Stops Wardley

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock out Anthony Joshua when the British heavyweights meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11, following Daniel Dubois’ second-round stoppage of Fabio Wardley in London on Saturday, October 17.

Fury issued the warning in a video posted on Instagram after Dubois retained his WBO heavyweight title by forcing Wardley’s corner to throw in the towel following a series of unanswered punches.

“That was a very exciting heavyweight fight there between Dubois and Wardley. Fair play to both guys. Well done to Daniel for retaining his belt with a good knockout. That’s how you get them out of there, big Dan,” Fury said.

“That is exactly what is going to happen to AJ on December 11, sparked out. Get up.”

Dubois made an explosive start, dropping Wardley with a powerful right hand less than 20 seconds into the opening round. He maintained the pressure in the second round, forcing Wardley’s corner to stop the bout.

The victory marked Dubois’ first successful defence of the title he had reclaimed from Wardley in May. Their previous meeting lasted 11 rounds, with Dubois recovering from two knockdowns before losing the belt.

Reflecting on his latest performance, Dubois said he had prepared for a tough bout and was determined to secure the win.

“I was just prepared for a war. Whatever he did wasn’t going to affect me: his punches or anything. I wouldn’t feel them, and I was just going to go right through him,” he said.

“I was in the zone. I was so on it, and I wasn’t going to be denied. I refuse to lose.”

After the fight, Dubois asked his promoter, Frank Warren, about his next opponent. Warren said he hoped to arrange a heavyweight unification bout next year, with IBF champion Filip Hrgovic and newly crowned WBC champion Agit Kabayel among the possible opponents.

“All those names are there to do a unification fight next year, and that’s what we’re working on,” Warren said.

Asked whether Dubois could face the winner of Fury’s bout with Joshua, Warren replied, “Well, that remains to be seen, but what can you do with these fights? You can only keep making the best fights.”

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to meet on December 11, with their bout set to stream live on Netflix and the WBA world title at stake.

The 38-year-old Fury would become a three-time world champion if he defeats Joshua. He is also seeking to avenge his two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk as he continues his pursuit of another heavyweight title.