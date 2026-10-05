John Fury Launches Furious Attack On Brother Peter Ahead Of Joshua Vs Fury Fight

John Fury has launched a furious attack on his brother, Peter Fury, after Tyson Fury’s former trainer revealed that he had given Anthony Joshua tactical advice ahead of their December heavyweight showdown.

The family dispute has added fresh tension to the highly anticipated fight, which is scheduled to take place in Cardiff. Peter, who helped guide Tyson to his breakthrough world heavyweight title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, recently disclosed that he had spoken to Joshua about aspects of his skill set.

John reacted angrily to the revelation, accusing his brother of potentially helping his son’s biggest rival before the blockbuster clash.

“If he was to do that (talk to Joshua) in any way, shape or form, that would make him the lowest form of human being,” John told Playbook Boxing.

“Even thinking about doing it, that makes him the biggest dog, the biggest untrustworthy dog of all time.

“If he’s going to start giving phone calls and advice, meeting in secret, giving him secret sessions, he’s a f***ing cockroach.”

John also questioned Joshua’s reason for seeking advice from Peter, suggesting that any information shared could concern Tyson’s strengths and weaknesses.

“The only advice he could have wanted is on Tyson, isn’t it? There is no smoke without fire.”

The outspoken Fury father then issued a direct warning to his brother, accusing him of undermining Tyson’s preparations for the December fight.

“Son, give your head a wobble. Don’t sell your soul to the devil for a fiver.”

Peter has played down the controversy, describing Joshua as a respectful professional and indicating that any assistance he provides would be advisory.