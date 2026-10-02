Anthony Joshua Predicts First-Round Knockout Against Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has predicted a first-round knockout when he faces Tyson Fury in their long-awaited heavyweight showdown at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 11.

Joshua made the prediction after facing Fury in London on Wednesday for the first time since their highly anticipated all-British fight was confirmed.

The bout had faced uncertainty over its location, with Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, pushing for the fight to take place in the United Kingdom. Joshua said bringing the contest to Britain was important because of the fans.

“It meant a lot to me because of the fans. Bringing it to the UK meant a lot to me for the fans. And for me personally, as much as it is just another fight because I do not like to make too much of it, it is just what we do. It would be amazing to get the victory in spectacular fashion,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

Asked what he expects to happen in the ring, Joshua made his intentions clear.

“A knockout, if I am honest with you. Could be in the first round,” he said.

Joshua also revealed that he was not prepared to abandon the fight even if his preferred UK venue had not been secured.

He said, “I wanted to do everything I could to make it happen, and part of that was it being in the UK, and we got that, so we are here.”

He added: “But I was not completely willing to walk away from it because it still needed to go ahead. You just listen to the cries and the conversation of those people who love boxing and love competition.”

Fury has emerged as the early bookmakers’ favourite, with Joshua’s history of being floored in the opening round of two of his last three fights among the factors being considered.

Joshua, however, insisted he remains difficult to beat and ruled out the possibility of his career ending after the Fury fight.

“Durable, hard to beat, can show vulnerabilities, but makes it exciting for the fans at home. There is more to come. The Anthony Joshua journey does not end here,” he said.

Joshua also acknowledged Fury’s qualities, describing his opponent as a versatile fighter who moves well in the ring.

“He performs to the level he is at as well, if I am honest. He is versatile, and he is a good little mover around in the ring,” Joshua said.

Fury also promised an aggressive approach when the pair meet in Cardiff.

“I am going to come out, and I am going to blast him out of there. It will be a gunfight at the OK Corral. I am not going to run away. I am not going to box. I am going to throw down,” Fury said.

The bout will be contested for the WBA super heavyweight title and is expected to stream globally on Netflix.