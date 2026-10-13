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Anthony Joshua Reveals How He Plans To Beat Tyson Fury

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By Ernest Victor
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Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua during their face-off ahead of their December bout.
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua during their face-off ahead of their December bout.

Key Takeaways

  • Former two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, said he will keep calm and avoid emotional decisions against Tyson Fury on December 11.
  • The bout will hold at the sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and Netflix will broadcast the heavyweight fight live worldwide.
  • Joshua told The Ring’s Mike Coppinger that Wilder’s rush to finish Fury drained his energy, so he will not let frustration shape his tactics.

Anthony Joshua says he will remain calm and avoid emotional decisions when he faces Tyson Fury in their highly anticipated heavyweight showdown on December 11.

The British boxers are scheduled to meet at the sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in a bout set to be broadcast live worldwide on Netflix.

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, believes maintaining composure will be crucial against Fury, who has twice defeated Deontay Wilder and drawn once with the American during their three-fight rivalry.

Speaking to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, Joshua explained that Wilder’s eagerness to finish Fury after hurting him often left the American exhausted and gave his opponent opportunities to recover.

“Wilder took those fights very personally, and that could be quite exhausting, especially when you hurt someone and try to finish them,” Joshua said.

“You lose a lot of energy, and then Tyson comes back. Wilder could have gotten the job done if he was a bit more calm, cool, and collected; he could have learned from that. Wilder tried to take him out of there, [while] Fury just managed to weather the storm and come back.”

Joshua suggested that he would not allow frustration or the desire to secure an early finish to dictate his approach when he meets Fury.

“I don’t believe that would be me,” he added. “I’m going to keep a calm head.”

The December encounter will bring together two of Britain’s biggest heavyweight names, with both fighters seeking a significant victory at this stage of their careers.

Joshua enters the bout with a professional record of 30 wins, four defeats and 27 knockouts, while Fury has recorded 36 victories, two losses and one draw, with 25 knockouts.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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