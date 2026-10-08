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Anthony Joshua Targets First-Round Knockout Against Tyson Fury

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By Ernest Victor
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Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Key Takeaways

  • Anthony Joshua says he wants a first-round knockout when he faces Tyson Fury at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on December 11, in a Netflix-streamed Ring show.
  • Joshua said getting dropped twice in round one by Kristian Prenga on July 25 in Saudi Arabia changed his mindset, even though he recovered to stop him in round two.
  • Fury comes into the December 11 bout after stopping Mariusz Wach in Thailand, and the fight will be for the vacant WBA “super” heavyweight title.

Anthony Joshua says his scare against Kristian Prenga has changed his approach as he prepares to face Tyson Fury in their heavyweight showdown in Cardiff on December 11.

Joshua and Fury will meet at the Principality Stadium in a fight streamed on Netflix as part of a Ring show. The bout will finally bring the British heavyweights together after years of rivalry and several failed attempts to make the fight happen.

Joshua, who has a 30-4 record with 27 knockouts, was knocked down twice by Prenga in the first round of their July 25 fight in Saudi Arabia. The Albanian dropped him with a right uppercut within the opening 20 seconds before flooring him again towards the end of the round.

The former two-time world champion recovered to stop Prenga in the second round with a combination finished by a right hand. It was his first fight since surviving a fatal car accident in December.

Joshua told The Ring’s Mike Coppinger that the experience against Prenga changed his mindset about heavyweight boxing.

“The Prenga fight woke me up. It made me realise my motto that boxing is not a sport. Boxing is a fight; never lose sight of that,” he said.

Joshua had entered the Prenga fight intending to wear his opponent down over several rounds, but he now wants to make his offence count from the opening bell against Fury.

“I cannot go in there thinking I am going to break this fighter down over the course of the rounds. I am going to take you out in round one if I can,” Joshua said.

Fury, who has a 36-2-1 record with 25 knockouts, stopped Mariusz Wach in Thailand the night before Joshua fought Prenga. Their December 11 meeting will be contested for the vacant WBA “super” heavyweight title.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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