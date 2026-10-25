Tyson Fury Accuses Anthony Joshua Of Chasing Final Payday

Tyson Fury has accused Anthony Joshua of agreeing to their long-awaited heavyweight showdown for a final payday, insisting he has no immediate plans to retire after their December 11 fight in Cardiff.

The two former heavyweight world champions are scheduled to meet at the Principality Stadium following years of failed negotiations. Fury, 38, claimed Joshua had rejected several previous opportunities to fight him before finally accepting the bout.

Speaking to WSVN Miami from his training camp, the former WBC heavyweight champion said he had doubted whether Joshua would agree to face him.

“I didn’t think he had the minerals to get in there with the GK (Gypsy King) and he didn’t,” Fury said.

“At the end of his career, now he wants a final payday. I will give it to him, no problem.”

Fury described the bout as the end of an era, with both British heavyweights approaching the latter stages of their careers.

“They’ll see legendary fighters throwing down in their late 30s as all the greats did before,” he said. “Just two modern-day gladiators throwing down. For pride, glory and a **** ton of money.”

However, Fury insisted he would continue boxing beyond the Joshua fight. He revealed that he had two bouts remaining on his current contract but would consider signing another 10-fight deal if the financial terms were right.

“If the money’s right, sign another 10 fights, but they’ve got to be quick because I’m getting older,” he said. “I’m coming up to fight number 40.”

The former champion also identified a trilogy fight against Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk as one of his major ambitions. Fury has continued to dispute the decision in their second meeting.

“If you want to get paid you’ve got to come and see me in the heavyweight division,” he said of Usyk.

Fury also described himself as the greatest heavyweight in boxing history.

Interest in the Joshua-Fury showdown has reportedly been strong, with more than 500,000 fans queuing for tickets, although only 80,000 were made available. The ring walks are scheduled for 1am to accommodate television audiences in the United States.

Fury is expected to enter the bout as the favourite. Don Charles, trainer of fellow British heavyweight Daniel Dubois, has backed him, arguing that Joshua has lost the jab that was once one of his key weapons following his 2019 defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua, 37, has maintained that he is ready for the occasion and intends to turn the pressure into an advantage.

“When you have put the work in, pressure becomes something that drives you forward,” he said at the launch of Under Armour’s HeatGear and ColdGear baselayers.