Hrgovic Slams Decision To Put World Title On Line For Joshua Vs Fury Fight

IBF heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic has criticised plans to put a world title on the line when Anthony Joshua faces Tyson Fury, describing the decision as damaging to the credibility of boxing.

Hrgovic made his position known during an appearance on The Stomping Ground podcast following reports that the WBA super heavyweight title would be contested when the British rivals meet at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 11.

“It is a f*****g decision. I do not know how they find a belt for that kind of fight,” Hrgovic said.

The Croatian questioned why Joshua and Fury should receive a world title opportunity despite concerns over the quality of their recent opponents.

“Who did they fight in their last fights? I mean, they are both big superstars, but how are they fighting for a title? Where did that come from?” he asked.

“These kinds of decisions are killing the sport. It is not good for the sport. Because of these funny decisions, people do not consider boxing a serious sport.”

Although the World Boxing Association (WBA) has yet to officially confirm the title status of the December 11 contest, promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have maintained that the super title will be at stake.

A victory would make either Joshua or Fury a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Both boxers last fought in July, with Fury stopping Mariusz Wach and Joshua defeating Kristian Prenga. However, their choice of opponents has attracted criticism, with questions raised over whether those victories justify a world title opportunity.

Their previous victories over Arslanbek Makhmudov and Jake Paul have also come under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Murat Gassiev is expected to retain his WBA regular heavyweight title, which will not be contested in the Cardiff showdown.

Hrgovic won the IBF heavyweight title in August after stopping Moses Itauma in the ninth round. He is expected to face mandatory challenger Frank Sanchez next and will be keeping a close eye on the Joshua vs Fury encounter.