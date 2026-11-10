Anthony Joshua Reunites With Fury’s Former Trainer Ahead Of December Showdown

Anthony Joshua has reunited with former Tyson Fury trainer Ben Davison ahead of his heavyweight showdown with the Gypsy King on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The decision marks Joshua’s return to a familiar training partnership after the pair previously worked together before going their separate ways following his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois.

Naija News reports that Joshua recorded wins over Otto Wallin and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou under Davison before losing to Dubois. He later joined Oleksandr Usyk’s training camp ahead of his fights against Jake Paul and Kristian Prenga but has now brought Davison back into his corner.

Davison previously trained Fury for five fights, including his memorable 2018 draw with Deontay Wilder, following the British heavyweight’s return to boxing after a prolonged absence.

His appointment in Joshua’s camp has attracted attention because of his knowledge of Fury’s fighting style, strengths and weaknesses. However, Fury has dismissed suggestions that the development could create tension between him and his former trainer.

Speaking in an interview with Michelle Joy Phelps, Fury jokingly described Davison as a “traitor” but insisted he had no hard feelings about his decision to work with Joshua.

“It does not mean anything to me. I wish Ben all the best. Ben’s got a wife and kids to feed, so Ben needs to do what’s right for him, not what’s right for me, because God knows I will be doing what is right for me,” Fury said.

“I won’t be thinking about Ben Davison anyway.”

Fury also praised Davison’s coaching abilities and maintained that they remained on friendly terms despite the change.

“Ben is a good trainer, and I wish him all the best. I do not have any hard feelings towards Ben for training AJ; it’s a job at the end of the day,” he said.

“Ben and I had a good time together. We’re still friendly. I think it’s a good idea for AJ to train with Ben anyway. Ben is a good guy, fun guy to be around, good pad man and all that stuff.”