Dana White Dismisses Fury Injury Rumours Ahead Of Joshua Fight

UFC and Zuffa Boxing chief Dana White has dismissed speculation that Tyson Fury could withdraw from his December 11 heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua because of an injury.

The British rivals are scheduled to meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in a highly anticipated bout expected to draw more than 70,000 spectators.

Concerns about Fury’s fitness emerged after former heavyweight champion Frank Bruno claimed he had heard that the 38-year-old was nursing an injury that could jeopardise the fight.

Speaking on Fight Your Corner with Tony Bellew, Bruno expressed fears that Fury could pull out of the bout.

“I looked at him the other day, and I think someone was talking to me in the gym that he’s got some injury, which may stop him from going into the fight with Anthony Joshua? And having that on your head ain’t nice,” Bruno said.

However, White told Sky Sports that he was unaware of any injury that could prevent Fury from facing Joshua.

“That’s the first time I heard it. I would certainly like to think that I would know that if it was true,” he said.

“I haven’t even heard the rumour, let alone the fact that it’s true. It’s all part of the fun as it gets closer and closer to the fight. But yeah, I hope that one is not true, but I’m pretty sure I would have heard by now.”

Speculation intensified after Fury shared a video on Friday showing a visible mark on the left side of his face.

The former heavyweight champion, who is preparing for the fight in Miami, posted the video to wish his friend and sparring partner, Kevin Lerena, good luck ahead of his Saturday bout against Scotland’s Scott Forrest.

Although reports suggested that Fury had sustained a black eye, there is no confirmation that the mark represents an injury that could rule him out of the Joshua fight.

Former world champion Tony Bellew also played down the concerns, suggesting that Fury was using psychological tactics ahead of the bout.

“He plays up to the camera, Frank… I do think Tyson Fury is the master of the mind games,” Bellew said.

Fury returned to boxing earlier this year after announcing another retirement. He defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov on points in London in April before stopping Poland’s Mariusz Wach in July.

Meanwhile, White has suggested that an immediate rematch could take place regardless of the outcome of the December 11 encounter.

“Anything is possible; if that fight ends up like the Fury Wilder fight, who the hell didn’t want to see that again after it happened? So we will see how this thing plays out, and anything is possible,” he said.