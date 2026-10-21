US Sounds Alarm Over Mexican Drug Cartels’ Growing Interest In Nigeria

The United States has warned that Mexican drug cartels are now targeting Nigeria as their meth hub.

According to US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs for Africa and the Middle East, Michael Gonzales, the drug cartels are increasingly looking to Africa as an alternative route for trafficking synthetic drugs.

Naija News reports that the warning comes after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) dismantled four methamphetamine laboratories in Nigeria this year.

Gonzales said the operations demonstrated the importance of Nigeria’s counter-narcotics campaign to both countries, as Washington intensifies pressure on cartels operating in the Western Hemisphere.

Gonzales spoke on Tuesday during a visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja, where he commended the agency for its operational successes and said he chose Nigeria as his first visit after assuming office because of the NDLEA’s record.

“I became the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement just four months ago, covering all countries of Africa and the Middle East. And when I was thinking where it makes the most sense to visit first, Nigeria was a clear answer

“Because as a leader, as an economic powerhouse on the continent, but also particularly NDLEA for the leadership and the impressive wins that you and your team and your interagency counterparts have delivered time and again.

“In addition to the very robust partnership between INL and NDLEA, I wanted to see firsthand where the magic happens, as we say in the United States,” he said.

Gonzales specifically cited the four methamphetamine laboratory busts recorded by the NDLEA this year as evidence of the agency’s use of intelligence-led investigations, inter-agency cooperation, operational coordination and prosecution.

“The four meth lab busts just this year alone are a testament to the deployment of some of the best practices in our tradecraft, the intelligence-based knowledge collection, the coordination across national lines and agency lines, the operational excellence that goes into the actual bust, and then the interrogations, the investigations and prosecutions.

“They’re all so critical because ultimately counter-narcotics work, the work that each of us does day in and day out, truly delivers for the people,” he said.

The US official said the significance of the operations extended beyond Nigeria, arguing that the international nature of the narcotics trade meant that successful interdiction in Nigeria could have consequences for drug markets in other parts of the world.

“When I am talking to American audiences in the United States, I tell them there’s virtually no other issue of foreign policy that so tangibly affects the lives of every community, virtually every family across our country, than narcotics.

“And the reality of the narcotics trade is international. It knows no boundaries, very few constraints. And so, the work that INL does in the United States and globally and the work that NDLEA does fundamentally delivers for the Nigerian people, for the American people,” Gonzales said.

He added that the United States had more than four decades of experience supporting counter-narcotics operations around the world, including through training and equipment, and warned that changes in trafficking patterns required countries to work together against criminal networks.