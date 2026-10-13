Drug Abuse: Marwa Calls For Urgent Action On Mental Health Crisis

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has said that drug use and mental illness feed each other.

Naija News reports that Marwa made the remark on Tuesday, 13th October 2026 in Abuja, as Chairperson of the 5th edition of The Conversation Conference (TCC 5.0).

He warned that “if we only arrest the symptoms, we will keep missing the cause.”

The NDLEA boss, who also chaired the first edition in 2022 and the third, said the conference had grown into one of Nigeria’s largest mental health gatherings, adding that the event, coming days after World Mental Health Day, was a chance to move from awareness to action.

He said behind many drug abuse cases treated at the NDLEA rehab facilities lies untreated pain. According to him, “For too long, we treated mental health as a private burden, hidden behind shame and silence. In my work at the NDLEA, I see the cost of that silence daily. Behind many cases of drug abuse is untreated pain: depression nobody noticed, trauma nobody addressed, a young person who found a substance before finding help. Drug use and mental illness feed each other. If we only arrest the symptoms, we will keep missing the cause.”

Speaking to the conference theme of strategic investments, partnerships and community-led action, Marwa said mental wellbeing cannot thrive where hopelessness and poverty drive people into harm. He cited the Agency’s work in three pilot communities in Ondo State, where families who once depended on illicit cultivation were helped to build legitimate, lawful livelihoods. He said the NDLEA intends to scale the model nationwide and invited partners to join.

“Your theme speaks of strategic investments, partnerships and community-led action. At the NDLEA, these are not abstract ideas. They are things we have done. Mental wellbeing cannot thrive where hopelessness and poverty drive people into harm. In three pilot communities in Ondo State, we worked with the people themselves to build legitimate livelihoods, so that families who once depended on illicit cultivation could earn a dignified, lawful income.

“When people have hope, income and a stake in their future, stress eases, families stabilise, and communities grow resilient. These were solutions designed with communities, not imposed on them. We intend to scale this model across the country and invite our partners to walk that road with us”, he stated.

He also highlighted the Agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, which reaches young people in schools, campuses and communities, and its 24/7 toll-free helpline, which ensures that “a frightened teenager, a worried mother or a person on the edge can be heard in the dead of night, at no cost.”

Marwa disclosed that over 53,843 persons have passed through the NDLEA’s 31 rehabilitation facilities across Nigeria in the last five years. “Behind that number are fathers returned to their families and young people returned to school and work,” he said.

He said mental health “cannot remain the poorest relation in our health budgets,” stressing that every naira spent on prevention, trained personnel and accessible treatment returns as productivity, safer communities and stronger families.

He called for more psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors and community health workers, and for mental health to be integrated into primary healthcare so that “no one travels hundreds of kilometres to be heard.”

He added that financing must be equitable, because “care that only the well-off can afford is not a system, it is a privilege.”

Commending the conference’s focus on women and children, Marwa said survivors of violence, displaced mothers, girls with no one to ask, persons living with disabilities and families displaced by conflict are too easily missed.

He said the NDLEA’s experience shows that recovery lasts longer when the mother, the child and the household are supported together.

He stressed that no single institution can carry the burden alone and called on the health, education, security, justice, and social welfare sectors to work together.

Thanking Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was represented as Special Guest of Honour at the gathering by Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, for his support, which he said signals that mental health is a national priority, Marwa urged participants to leave with commitments “to finance what works, to scale proven community models, to put women, children and the vulnerable first, and to hold one another accountable for results.”

“Let us build a Nigeria where seeking help is an act of courage, where recovery is possible, and where no one suffers alone,” he added.