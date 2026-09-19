NDLEA, German Experts Conduct Real-Life Drug Detection Drills In Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has stepped up efforts to improve its fight against drug trafficking by retraining its Canine Unit handlers and service dogs in narcotics detection.

The training focused on improving the ability of handlers and their service dogs to detect and intercept narcotics. It was held at the NDLEA Canine Unit Facility in Lagos in collaboration with the German Bundeskriminalamt (BKA), Naija News understands.

The German experts, Andreas Roscher and Jacqueline Shüler, led the training and brought international best practices to bear on the work of Nigerian canine handlers.

Eleven personnel from the Canine Unit participated in the exercise. They comprised the Unit Commander, two veterinary doctors and eight dog handlers, alongside their service dogs.

Five other officers from NDLEA Commands in Lagos who had indicated interest in joining the Canine Unit also participated in the course.

The training covered advanced obedience and control, narcotics detection techniques, scent imprinting and search patterns.

The handlers and their dogs also took part in real-life simulation exercises at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) baggage hall, APM Terminals Apapa and the MMIA NAHCO export shed.

Other areas covered included handler safety and tactics for deploying canine assets in high-risk areas.

Speaking on the training, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the exercise as another demonstration of the agency’s commitment to building a highly skilled and professional workforce capable of matching the growing sophistication of drug trafficking networks.

“Our canine teams remain one of the most potent assets in our detection and interdiction efforts, and this is why we will continue to invest in their retraining and welfare,” Marwa said in a statement signed and released on Saturday, September 19, 2026, by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi.

He added that the successes recorded by the agency in intercepting concealed narcotics at airports, seaports and border points were largely due to the dedication and sharpened instincts of its dogs and handlers.

“This partnership with our German counterparts further strengthens that capacity and aligns our operations with global best practices,” he added.

Marwa also acknowledged the manpower and logistics challenges facing the Canine Unit.

According to him, the agency needs more service dogs, additional personnel and boarding facilities to adequately cover the country’s seaports, international airports and land borders.

He said plans were already underway to address the identified gaps.

The NDLEA boss also said the agency would take into account the recommendation that the refresher training be sustained as an annual exercise.