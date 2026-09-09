NDLEA, INTERPOL Arrest Wanted Suspect

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest and repatriation of a 52-year-old fugitive, Festus Ibewuike, also known as Chidibest Ibewuike, over his alleged connection with a 49.70-kilogramme heroin consignment intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in 2024.

Naija News reports that the agency said Ibewuike was arrested at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on September 2, 2026, following more than two years of efforts to apprehend him.

He was subsequently handed over to NDLEA operatives on September 4 through collaboration with the Nigerian and Beninese bureaux of the International Criminal Police Organisation and brought back to Nigeria to face prosecution.

NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The case dates back to February 2024, when NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport intercepted 49.70kg of heroin concealed inside cartons containing metal-cutting machines at the cargo terminal’s Import Shed.

The agency described the seizure as the largest single heroin consignment it had recorded at the airport.

According to the NDLEA, the discovery followed a coordinated operation lasting 12 days and resulted in the arrest of several alleged members of the trafficking network.

Among those arrested was Ibewuike’s wife, Confidence Ndidiamaka Ibewuike, whom investigators alleged regularly received drug consignments bearing the code “ND” on behalf of her husband.

The agency said investigations into the alleged syndicate also resulted in 107 bank accounts being frozen and properties linked to the group forfeited.

The allegations against defendants who have not been convicted remain subject to determination by the courts.

Following the investigation, several suspects were arraigned before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, in Charge No. FHC/L/205C/2024.

The NDLEA said three defendants — Adinnu Felix Chinedu, Osita Emmanuel Obinna and Uzochukwu Frankline — have since been convicted and sentenced.

Three others, Chidiebere Reginald Peter, Confidence Ndidiamaka Ibewuike and Igbokwuputa Onyinye Ireene, are still standing trial, according to the agency.

Ibewuike, Osita Chidozie Cyril and a suspect identified only as Arinze were charged in absentia after they could not be apprehended at the time.

The NDLEA alleged that Ibewuike relocated to Mozambique, where he ran a hotel business while evading Nigerian law enforcement.

Investigators further claimed that he occasionally travelled between Mozambique and Nigeria through neighbouring Benin Republic.

According to the agency, intelligence about his movements eventually led to his arrest in Cotonou on September 2.

NDLEA said it subsequently worked with INTERPOL authorities in Nigeria and Benin Republic to complete the transfer of custody, with a team of its operatives travelling to Cotonou on September 4 to receive him.

During preliminary questioning following his return, the agency said the suspect confirmed his identity and disclosed that he had changed his name from Chidibest Ibewuike to Festus Ibewuike.

The NDLEA added that it took Ibewuike to its Central Exhibit Store in Ikoyi on September 5.

There, according to the agency, he identified parcels of heroin carrying the “ND” marking which investigators had linked to him.

These claims form part of the NDLEA’s investigation and would be subject to the judicial process.

The anti-narcotics agency further said its investigation uncovered Ibewuike’s alleged association with an earlier case involving the seizure of 40.255kg of methamphetamine.

The case, Charge No. FHC/L/203C/2013, was heard before Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

According to the NDLEA, the proceedings involved one Chidi Ihedioha, who was eventually convicted in 2023.

The agency did not state in its Wednesday statement that Ibewuike himself was convicted in connection with that earlier case.

Reacting to Ibewuike’s arrest, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), described the development as a significant breakthrough in the agency’s efforts to apprehend wanted drug suspects.

“This arrest is a major breakthrough in our resolve to track down and bring to justice every drug baron who thinks that fleeing Nigeria’s shores puts them beyond the reach of the law,” Marwa said.

He warned other suspects wanted by the agency that leaving the country would not end efforts to bring them before the courts.

“As I have always vowed, the long arm of the NDLEA will catch up with anyone involved in this illicit trade, no matter how long it takes or how far they run,” he added.

Referring specifically to the latest case, Marwa said, “Festus Ibewuike ran for over two years, hiding under a change of name and a new life abroad, but today he is back in Nigeria to answer for the 49.70kg heroin seizure linked to his network.”

He added that the arrest should serve as a warning to other wanted suspects, saying, “The Agency will not relent until every one of you is brought to book.”

Marwa also commended the cooperation between Nigerian and Beninese authorities, particularly the INTERPOL National Central Bureaus in both countries, for facilitating Ibewuike’s arrest and transfer to Nigeria.