NDLEA Secures Conviction Of Businessman Over Illegal Raphnol Export

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court, Lagos has convicted and sentenced a businessman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Director of G Care Pharm Limited, Megwalu Chukwudi Bob-Manuel, to four years imprisonment.

Naija News reports that Bob-Manuel was convicted for unlawful exportation of 8.30 kilogrammes of Raphnol, a psychotropic substance under international control.

The judge gave the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to two counts bordering on unlawful procurement and exportation of the prohibited drugs.

The court ordered that the four-year prison term imposed on each of the two counts should run concurrently, with the sentence taking effect from the date of the convict’s arrest.

The prosecutor, Arit N Okon, had told the court that the convict committed on July 24, 2026, at the NAHCO Export Shed, a Customs area of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

To commit the illegal acts, the prosecutor told the court that the convict, Bob-Manuel, had on July 24, 2026, at NAHCO Export Shed, a Customs area of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during the examination of a consignment to Nairobi, Kenya, procured one Justina of Tina Travels Service Limited and one Anosie Ebube of Fair Express to cause the exportation of 8.30kg of Raphnol.

The convict was also accused of attempt to personally exported the said drug from the same airport to Nairobi, Kenya, without lawful authority.

The prosecutor told the court that the illegal acts of the convict contravened Section 21(2)(c) and 11(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. And punishable under Section 11(b) of the same Act.

The convict admitted committing the illegal acts and pleaded guilty to the two counts charge respectively.

In view of his guilty plea, the prosecutor, who reviewed the facts of the charge and tendered all exhibits in the matter through a witness, prayed the court to convict and sentence accordingly.

However, lawyer to the convict, Chief Benson Ndakara, who led Kate Igbo, prayed the court to be merciful to his client for not wasting the time of the court, being a first time offender without any record of previous conviction, among others.

The convict’s lawyer also prayed the court to award the maximum sentence but to give his client a non-custodial sentence in lieu of the jail-term

Justice Aluko after considering the circumstances surrounding the case, including the quantity of the controlled substance and the mitigation placed before the court by the convict’s lawyer, sentenced the convict to four years on each count.

The judge ordered that the terms are to run concurrently.

However, the judge ordered the convict to pay ₦1 million as fine option in lieu of the jail-term, as pleaded by the convict’s lawyer.