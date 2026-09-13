NDLEA Seizes Over 2.3 Tonnes Of Drugs, Arrests 12 Suspects

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted multiple shipments of Colorado, also known as Colos, and other illicit drugs in different parts of the country, recovering more than 2.3 tonnes of assorted narcotics in recent operations.

Naija News reports that the agency in a statement on Sunday said two consignments of Colorado arriving from the United Kingdom were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The drugs were concealed in consolidated cargoes.

One of the consignments contained 27 parcels of Colorado weighing 32.20kg.

A 44-year-old real estate agent, Abideen Jide Salami, was arrested on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, after he allegedly arrived to collect a luggage containing the drugs using a code reportedly sent to him by his brother based in the UK.

A second operation linked to another shipment from the UK led to the arrest of Nurudeen Abiodun Kadiri, 44. NDLEA operatives recovered 12.25kg of Colorado from the consignment allegedly sent to him by his brother in the UK.

The agency also intercepted Colorado concealed inside music speakers at two Lagos motor parks.

At the Maza Maza motor park, operatives from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) found three packs of Colorado hidden inside a music speaker.

The consignment was reportedly being transported to Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire and later to Liberia.

A 41-year-old tour agent, Ifeanyi Obed Augustine, and the alleged owner of the consignment, Obasi Ugochuckwu, 46, were arrested during an operation carried out at a nearby eatery.

At Iddo motor park, NDLEA officers arrested Ifeanyi Nwokolo Henry on Friday, September 11, while he was allegedly attempting to send 2.1kg of Colorado to Kano.

In Delta State, separate operations in Ughelli and Asaba resulted in the seizure of different controlled substances, including pentazocine injections, codeine syrup, tramadol, diazepam, flunitrazepam, also known as Hypnox, and MDMA, commonly called Molly. Some of the drugs were reportedly hidden inside music speakers.

Two suspects, Emeka Oji and Chukwuebuka Anedi, were arrested in connection with the seizures.

In Kano State, NDLEA operatives raided an area in Sabon Gari and arrested 20-year-old Saidu Adamu. The operation led to the recovery of 785,000 capsules of pregabalin weighing 669.425kg.

Another operation along the Zaria-Kano-Hadejia road resulted in the seizure of 1,700 diazepam tablets. The tablets were allegedly hidden inside loaves of bread. A 28-year-old suspect, Habibu Sabitu, was arrested.

In Plateau State, NDLEA officers arrested 51-year-old Chinedu Uzor at Katako Market in Jos, where he was allegedly found with 157,100 capsules of tramadol.

The agency also continued its crackdown on illegal cannabis cultivation in Edo State. Operatives destroyed 4,832.56kg of skunk cannabis found on farms located in Usen Forest, Igwe-Oke Forest and Ogboha Forest.

The operations covered Ovia South West, Owan East and Owan West Local Government Areas. A 39-year-old suspect, Sunday Segun, was also arrested on Friday, September 11.

In Ondo State, officers acting on intelligence raided a residence along Oke-Iya, Ijoka Road, Akure, on Wednesday, September 9.

During the operation, 186kg of skunk was recovered from the boot of a Toyota Avalon car with registration number ABJ 917 FV. A 58-year-old suspect, Paul Ogbuwala, was arrested. He was allegedly preparing to transport the consignment to Jos for distribution.

In Kaduna State, a female suspect identified as Hannah Michael was arrested in Gonin Gora with 369.6kg of cannabis.

Four suspects were also arrested in Bayelsa State after NDLEA operatives recovered 110 bags of cannabis weighing 876kg at Ovom in Yenagoa.

Those arrested included 70-year-old Godwoman Gboriye, Motombo Silver, 44, Pere Andrew, 39, and Keme Andrew, 43.

Beyond drug seizures and arrests, the NDLEA said its commands across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaigns during the week.

The sensitisation activities were carried out in schools, religious centres, workplaces and communities. Among them was an awareness lecture for students and staff of Mezube Islamiyya Academy in Tudun Wada, Kano.

The agency also visited the management of Cross River State College of Health Technology in Calabar as part of its advocacy programme. In Jos, traditional rulers from Rikkos visited the NDLEA Academy to appreciate the agency for allowing members of the community to access its clinic.

The NDLEA Zone 4 Command also paid an advocacy visit to the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), praised officers involved in the operations across Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Kaduna, Plateau, Bayelsa and Kano.

Marwa urged officers to maintain pressure on drug trafficking networks and continue efforts to block routes used by traffickers to move illicit substances through airports, seaports, land borders and communities where cannabis is cultivated.

The NDLEA said the operations form part of its continued efforts to disrupt the supply and distribution of illegal drugs across the country.