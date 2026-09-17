South African Bags 40 Years In Jail For Importing Heroin Into Nigeria

A 38-year-old South African lady, Ms. Will Jessica Ann has been convicted and sentenced to 40 years in jail for importing 5.75 kilograms of heroin into Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the convict was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja after she was found to have concealed 14 large blocks of heroin weighing 5.75 kilograms in her luggage, using her three-year-old son as a cover to beat security checks and evade thorough screening.

However, during the inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight QR 1433 from Doha to Abuja on Monday 6th July 2026, NDLEA officers unraveled her trick.

She initially denied travelling with check-in bags, but after operatives were able to quickly establish that the two bags containing the drugs had tags which tallied with the claim tags attached to her passport, she recounted and admitted ownership of the bags adding that she forgot she checked in the two bags.

She claimed to have travelled from Cambodia through Doha to Abuja.

Intelligence leading to her arrest indicates she is a member of a transnational drug trafficking organization along with her husband/partner, Jan Coenraad De Jager, based in Cambodia from where they operate their drug network along the Cambodian-South African axis.

It was gathered that the husband has also since been arrested in Johannesburg, South Africa on 27th July 2026 while attempting to traffic 3.2kg illicit drug to Hongkong.

Ms. Will Jessica Ann was subsequently arraigned on a two-count charge in suit FHC/ABJ/CR/422/2026 bordering on importation of 5.75kg heroin and conspiracy to import 5.75kg of heroin into Nigeria, offences to which she pleaded guilty before Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Delivering his judgement on the matter on Thursday 17th September 2026, Justice Egwuatu convicted and sentenced Ms. Will Jessica Ann to 15 years in jail on count 1 and 25 years on count 2, bringing the total years of imprisonment to 40 years.

Naija News understands that the sentence will, however, run concurrently.

Reacting to the conviction, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the judgement as a firm demonstration of the resolve of the Nigerian judiciary to support the Agency’s war against drug trafficking.

He stated that the judgment is a strong deterrent to transnational drug cartels seeking to use Nigeria as a transit or destination point for hard drugs.

Marwa noted that the case reinforces the Agency’s long-standing position that Nigeria will not serve as a soft landing for international drug cartels.

He stressed that the arrest of the convict’s husband in South Africa barely three weeks later, while attempting a separate trafficking operation to Hong Kong, is clear evidence of the strength of intelligence-sharing and collaboration between NDLEA and its international partners.

He said the swift dispensation of justice in the matter, from arrest to conviction reflects the effectiveness of NDLEA’s operations and its close working relationship with the Federal High Court.

He warned that the Agency will continue to strengthen airport interdiction, intelligence-led operations, and international collaboration to dismantle transnational drug trafficking networks using Nigeria as a corridor.

Marwa added that anyone, regardless of nationality, caught trafficking illicit drugs through Nigerian territory will face the full weight of the law.