NDLEA Condoles NAF Over Fatal Ondo Aircraft Crash

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) following an aircraft crash in Ondo State that claimed the lives of Air Force personnel and others.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), conveyed the agency’s condolences in a letter to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, earlier today, October 7, 2026.

Marwa described the crash as devastating and said the agency received the news with profound grief. He extended the NDLEA’s sympathies to the NAF leadership, officers, men and women, as well as the families of the victims.

The NDLEA boss praised the Nigerian Air Force for its patriotism, gallantry and commitment to defending the country and protecting national security.

He said the loss of officers who dedicated their lives to national service was a terrible blow to the Air Force, the country and the wider national security community.

“In this moment of deep sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families of the fallen heroes, as well as the entire NAF family,” Marwa said.

He prayed that Almighty God would comfort the bereaved families, strengthen the Nigerian Air Force and grant the deceased eternal rest.

Marwa also assured the Air Force of the solidarity of NDLEA officers, men and women during the difficult period.

In the condolence message which was made public by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja, today, the agency said the loss of the personnel was not only a tragedy for their families and colleagues but also a significant loss to the country’s national security community.