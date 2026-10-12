FG Evacuates 111 Nigerians From South Africa

The Federal Government has evacuated another 111 Nigerians from South Africa amid growing concerns over xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks against foreign nationals in the country.

Naija News reports that the returnees, made up of 44 men, 23 women and 44 children, arrived in Lagos on Thursday, October 8, 2026, aboard South African Airways flight SA060.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi.

According to the ministry, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant government agencies received the returnees upon their arrival.

The ministry disclosed that the evacuation was funded through a $265,854 donation made by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to assist in bringing 500 distressed Nigerians home from South Africa.

The latest exercise brings the number of consular evacuations carried out from South Africa to 15 since the ongoing operation began on June 10, 2026.

It also raises the total number of Nigerians evacuated from the country to 2,037. Of this figure, 1,388 had their repatriation expenses fully covered by the Federal Government.

The ministry further revealed that 318 Nigerians had benefited from the RCCG-funded arrangement, under which the church committed to paying for one-way tickets for 500 distressed citizens.

With the latest batch accounted for, another 182 Nigerians are expected to benefit from the church’s financial support as the evacuation exercise continues.

The Federal Government expressed appreciation to the RCCG and its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, for providing financial assistance towards the safe return of Nigerians facing difficulties in South Africa.

The government also restated its commitment to working with South African authorities and other relevant stakeholders to address xenophobia and Afrophobia and improve the safety of Nigerians living in the country.

The ministry said it would continue to pursue diplomatic engagement aimed at protecting the welfare, safety and dignity of Nigerians in the diaspora.