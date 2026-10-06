South Africa Pushes To Become First African Country To Host Olympic Games

South Africa has expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics, which would make it the first African country to stage the event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that South Africa is among seven countries in “continuous dialogue” with the governing body over potential bids.

Hungary, India, Qatar and Turkey are also seeking to become first-time Olympic hosts, while Germany and South Korea are considering bids after previously staging the Games. The interested countries have until 31 October to submit their stated interest, with virtual presentations to the IOC’s future host commission scheduled for November.

South Africa’s proposal would spread the Games across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. Durban had been due to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games but withdrew from the process in 2017.

The IOC plans to complete feasibility assessments of the bids by March 2027. The interested national Olympic committees will then enter strategic dialogue with the IOC as the process moves towards selecting a host.

India has proposed Ahmedabad, while Budapest, Doha and Istanbul are the nominated cities for Hungary, Qatar and Turkey respectively. Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and has also bid for the 2038 Asian Games.

Germany is proposing Munich, which hosted the 1972 Olympics, while South Korea’s bid involves Seoul and North Jeolla. Seoul hosted the Games in 1988. Istanbul has previously made unsuccessful bids for the 2000, 2008 and 2020 Olympics and will host the 2027 European Games.

The IOC also said other national Olympic committees are holding non-committal discussions about hosting Olympic Games beyond 2036. The UK government said in May that it was in “discussions about supporting potential bids” for the Olympics and Paralympics in the 2040s. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Games, while Brisbane will stage the 2032 Olympics.